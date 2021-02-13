Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.40. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 565,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

