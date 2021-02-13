Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.40. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 565,682 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

