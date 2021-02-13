AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in AMETEK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

