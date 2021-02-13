Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,780,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751,391.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock worth $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

