Amon Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Amon has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $12,703.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Amon (AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

