AmonD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,199.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $780,418.59 and $19,199.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

