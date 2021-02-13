Amoveo Price Up 102.8% This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $108.53 or 0.00229131 BTC on major exchanges. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $6,832.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 102.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

