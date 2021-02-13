Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $103.65 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 101.5% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $758.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $103.65 or 0.00221188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

