Ampleforth Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.58 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $383.12 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01060456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.71 or 0.05622197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 529,360,366 coins and its circulating supply is 319,143,389 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

