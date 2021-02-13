Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ASYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 107.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

