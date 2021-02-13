Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $160.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.86. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.