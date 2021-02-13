Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of BJ opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,139 shares of company stock worth $5,692,337 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

