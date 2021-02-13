Analysts Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.81 million. Conformis reported sales of $19.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $70.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.23 million, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $79.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

CFMS stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

