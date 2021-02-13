Analysts Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 265,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,425. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares in the company, valued at $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

