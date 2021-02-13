Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

