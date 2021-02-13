Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

