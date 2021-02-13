Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

NYSE IFF opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

