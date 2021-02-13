Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce sales of $78.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. QAD posted sales of $78.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $303.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of QAD by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $75.37.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

