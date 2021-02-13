Analysts Anticipate Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to post $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Trane Technologies posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year sales of $13.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

