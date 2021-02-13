Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $213.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,285. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

