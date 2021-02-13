Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.48 Million

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report sales of $336.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.43 million and the highest is $344.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $520.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of BFAM opened at $178.18 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

