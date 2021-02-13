Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post $11.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $39.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.59 million to $39.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.01 million, with estimates ranging from $69.71 million to $74.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CURI shares. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

