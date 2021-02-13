Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $809,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $749,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

