Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $269.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.90 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $633.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $4,227,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.