Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $1.17 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

