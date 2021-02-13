Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post sales of $124.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.52 million to $125.46 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $131.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $495.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.92 million to $495.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $520.71 million, with estimates ranging from $511.09 million to $530.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

HEP opened at $15.52 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

