Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 106,048 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 151,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

