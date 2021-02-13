Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $278.40 million. Interface posted sales of $339.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

TILE stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,821,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

