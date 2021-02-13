Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $278.40 million. Interface posted sales of $339.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.
TILE stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.16.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
