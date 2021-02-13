Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.82. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

