Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.00 Million

Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $379.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.43 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $156.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

TDOC opened at $293.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average of $214.69. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $299.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.