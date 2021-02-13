Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $31.58 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $25.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $130.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.50 billion to $131.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.22 billion to $139.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

