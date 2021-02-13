Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Texas Roadhouse 2.19% 5.97% 2.60%

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Texas Roadhouse’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.69 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse $2.76 billion 2.18 $174.45 million $2.46 35.14

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BBQ and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Texas Roadhouse 1 15 7 1 2.33

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $72.78, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats BBQ on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

