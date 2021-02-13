Analyzing Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) & United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -1,419.25% -75.01% -56.15% United Health Products N/A N/A -8,666.57%

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $2.15 million 5.71 -$25.02 million N/A N/A United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Health Products beats Bionik Laboratories on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company also engages in developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other mobility disabilities; and InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.