Analyzing MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) & Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yelp and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.01 billion 2.70 $40.88 million $0.52 71.10 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yelp and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 15 5 0 2.14 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yelp presently has a consensus target price of $31.76, suggesting a potential downside of 14.09%. Given Yelp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yelp beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; and Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content. Additionally, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a selection of restaurants and delivery options. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic health services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment operates and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of June 30, 2020, this segment had a total of 289 salons consisting of 138 directly operated salons and 151 franchised salons primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which includes Tokyo, Yokohama, and Saitama. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment engages in the sampling business, which includes brand promotion and consumer analysis for third party brands of corporate clients. This segment also offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application, Lav; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

