Analyzing SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) & dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SCWorx and dMY Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given dMY Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and dMY Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.55 million 4.66 -$11.31 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCWorx.

Summary

dMY Technology Group beats SCWorx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

