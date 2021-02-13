Analyzing Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Molecular Templates and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vectura Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Molecular Templates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -428.65% -111.43% -56.35% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Templates and Vectura Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $22.27 million 31.52 -$69.42 million ($1.26) -11.15 Vectura Group $227.68 million 4.07 -$28.22 million ($0.04) -38.33

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Templates. Vectura Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Vectura Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also develops MT-4019, engineered toxin body targeting CD38; and TAK-169 targeting CD38. The company has an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of patients with diseases, such as multiple myeloma; and a strategic research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to discover and develop novel targeted conditioning regimens to enhance the hematopoietic stem cell transplant process. Molecular Templates, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

