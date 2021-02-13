Anchor Market Capitalization Tops $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $11,155.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

