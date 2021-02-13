Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

