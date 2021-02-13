Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 30,383 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

