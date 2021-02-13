Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

