Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159.88 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $159.88 million and $92.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.