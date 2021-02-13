Anoncoin (ANC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $102,464.86 and approximately $92.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

