Anyswap (ANY) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $80,391.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00098295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00089459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00089191 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.31 or 0.97941854 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00062629 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

