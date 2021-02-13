Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apache by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

