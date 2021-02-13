Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $195.90

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and traded as high as $208.50. Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 57,056 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.56.

About Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

