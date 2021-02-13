Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APXT. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 195,943 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

APXT opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

