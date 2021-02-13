API3 (API3) Price Hits $6.83 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $94.54 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for $6.83 or 0.00014550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00279898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00089970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00088324 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,890.77 or 0.97799766 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00062979 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

