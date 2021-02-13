APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.03 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.01051617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00056830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.24 or 0.05457293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

