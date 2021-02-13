Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 88.1% in January

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the January 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 49.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,438,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 478,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

