Apollon Limassol Price Up 56.8% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00010968 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $259,701.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00329676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.83 or 0.03553101 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Apollon Limassol Token Trading

Apollon Limassol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.