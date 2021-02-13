AppCoins Price Hits $0.0934 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. AppCoins has a market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00064907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.01058111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00054689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.98 or 0.05554765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,515,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,515,886 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

